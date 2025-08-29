Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 604,648 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,648 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of First Financial Bankshares worth $38,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.37 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

