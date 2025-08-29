Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $44,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Noble Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Noble Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.