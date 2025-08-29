Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $39,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $125.57 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. RPM International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

