Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $43,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,290.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

