Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $43,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Mariner LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.Axos Financial’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

