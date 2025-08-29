Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.72% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $43,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period.

AVDE stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

