Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $38.74 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,287 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $38,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $283.29 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.24.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

