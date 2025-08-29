Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $39.54 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,538 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $39,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after buying an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after buying an additional 602,657 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,049,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,282,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

