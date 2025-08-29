Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $40.59 Million Position in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,443 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.58% of Portillo’s worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 18.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Portillo’s news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 130,250 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,320. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Osanloo purchased 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. This represents a 21.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Trading Up 1.3%

PTLO opened at $7.09 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.