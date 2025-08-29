Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $41.11 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $41,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after purchasing an additional 478,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after buying an additional 194,970 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.8% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after buying an additional 649,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,783,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after buying an additional 549,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,067,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after buying an additional 1,084,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

