Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $41.33 Million Holdings in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Alight worth $41,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alight by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Alight by 5,505.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 0.4%

ALIT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

