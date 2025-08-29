Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $41.80 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.69% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $41,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $67.21 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,587.74. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

