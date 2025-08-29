Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $42.53 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. $CERT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $42,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $4,439,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 431,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 368,821 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.44 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Certara’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. KeyCorp cut their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

