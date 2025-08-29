Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $43.63 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 930.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.90% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $43,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

