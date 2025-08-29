Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $44.29 Million Holdings in Fiverr International $FVRR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,672 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 5.22% of Fiverr International worth $44,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fiverr International by 5,825.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fiverr International by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Fiverr International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

