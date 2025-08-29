Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $44.57 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,872 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Tetra Tech worth $44,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tetra Tech by 283.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

