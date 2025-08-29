Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.14 Million Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Hershey worth $46,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $170.83.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

