Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.64 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 423.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $46,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

