Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $43,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 391,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $63,377,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. CJS Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.35.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

