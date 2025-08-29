Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,841 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of InterDigital worth $46,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $273.51 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,062 shares of company stock worth $1,181,883. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

