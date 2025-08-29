Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $275.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.