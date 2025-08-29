Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 121,323 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,323 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.47% of Quanex Building Products worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,111,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 975,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 891,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 727,125 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.1% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,367,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 324,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $3,665,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

