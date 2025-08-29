Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 690,560 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $43,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 547,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in BBB Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBBB opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.02. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBB. UBS Group raised their price target on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BBB Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

