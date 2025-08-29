Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 109,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rio Tinto worth $43,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.8% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

