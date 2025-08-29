Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 8.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $80,092,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 217,669 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

