Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,452 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $43,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,442,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6,414.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 127,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

AFG stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

