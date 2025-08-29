Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,049 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,995,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $97.24 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

