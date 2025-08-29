Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,145 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $165.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

