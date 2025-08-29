Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 114,482 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ferguson worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $233.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

