Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 199,636 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kraft Heinz worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after buying an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $61,110,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KHC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

