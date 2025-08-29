Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 255,487 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,487 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Procore Technologies worth $46,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $163,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,607,455.04. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,510,458.92. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Shares of PCOR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

