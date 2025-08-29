Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 28,324 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $42,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $304.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $308.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

