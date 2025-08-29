Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 29,891 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CarMax worth $45,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,325,000 after purchasing an additional 178,234 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $62.10 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

