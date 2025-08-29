Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 311,728 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -276.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

