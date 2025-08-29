Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,721 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $45,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 43,175.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at $49,423,295.20. This trade represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $115,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,870. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,060,878 shares of company stock worth $101,696,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.68. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

