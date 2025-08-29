Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,092 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $41,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in United Rentals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

NYSE:URI opened at $956.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $960.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

