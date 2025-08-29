Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 84,003 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $42,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3%
SSNC stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.25.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.