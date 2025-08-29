Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $42,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $141.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $142.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

