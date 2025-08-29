Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $48,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after buying an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.68.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.51 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.30 and a 52-week high of $296.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

