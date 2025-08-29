Analysts Offer Predictions for GYRE Q3 Earnings

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Gyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 232,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.