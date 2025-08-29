Analysts Offer Predictions for VolitionRx Q3 Earnings

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNRX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

VNRX stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.26. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 286,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,609,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,302.08. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 966,814 shares in the company, valued at $618,760.96. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $118,175 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

