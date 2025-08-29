Analysts Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $93.25

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 361.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

