Analysts Set Expectations for Hudson Global FY2026 Earnings

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Hudson Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Hudson Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of HSON stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

