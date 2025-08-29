Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$18.60

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.60.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

LSPD stock opened at C$17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

