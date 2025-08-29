Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$18.60

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.60.
LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.
