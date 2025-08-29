Analysts Set Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Price Target at $47.71

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.7143.

VOYG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:VOYG opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95. Voyager Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Voyager Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Voyager Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $146,000.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

