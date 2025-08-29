Analyzing New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) and The Competition

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $3.73 million 5.78 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $19.02 billion $730.78 million 10.61

Analyst Recommendations

New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 404 2171 3396 124 2.53

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.30%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -115.10% 117.24% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

