Analyzing Under Armour (NYSE:UA) and Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH)

36.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Nitches shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Under Armour and Nitches’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 1.99% 7.24% 3.06% Nitches N/A N/A N/A

Under Armour has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitches has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.41 -$201.27 million $0.22 22.34 Nitches N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Nitches has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour.

Under Armour beats Nitches on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

