Analyzing Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.26 billion 3.20 $359.15 million $4.95 5.30 Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.88 $96.05 million $1.91 34.93

This table compares Rayonier and Worthington Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Enterprises. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rayonier and Worthington Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 1 0 2.25 Worthington Enterprises 1 2 1 1 2.40

Rayonier presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 68.53% 3.39% 1.91% Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21%

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rayonier pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Enterprises pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rayonier beats Worthington Enterprises on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

