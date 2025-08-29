Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anixa Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 953,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,268.72. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 569,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,286.25. The trade was a 1.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $139,200 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

