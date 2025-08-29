ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Position Increased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in ARM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 24.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

